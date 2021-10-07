Market cap of Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] reaches 397.27M – now what?

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] traded at a low on 10/05/21, posting a -1.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.32. The company report on October 5, 2021 that Kartoon Channel! Launches on Pluto TV.

Kartoon Channel! Launches on October 5th with Hit Shows, Including Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, Rainbow Rangers, Pac-Man, and More.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GNUS), announced a deal with Pluto TV, a ViacomCBS Company (Nasdaq: VIAC) and the leading free streaming television service, to stream a branded Kartoon Channel! beginning October 5th, significantly expanding its footprint.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3210190 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Genius Brands International Inc. stands at 4.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.38%.

The market cap for GNUS stock reached $397.27 million, with 300.65 million shares outstanding and 285.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, GNUS reached a trading volume of 3210190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 79.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

How has GNUS stock performed recently?

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.04. With this latest performance, GNUS shares dropped by -15.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.09 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5040, while it was recorded at 1.3340 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7149 for the last 200 days.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -720.44 and a Gross Margin at -0.86. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16182.48.

Return on Total Capital for GNUS is now -25.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -581.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -626.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -491.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.07. Additionally, GNUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] managed to generate an average of -$14,345,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

Insider trade positions for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]

There are presently around $81 million, or 25.90% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,747,335, which is approximately 246.928% of the company’s market cap and around 4.85% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,650,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.02 million in GNUS stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $6.28 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly -26.249% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 30,766,600 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 7,986,521 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 22,946,559 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,699,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,150,539 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,086,065 shares during the same period.