Market cap of Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] reaches 19.96B – now what?

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] gained 4.19% on the last trading session, reaching $153.58 price per share at the time. The company report on October 4, 2021 that Enphase Energy Expands into Italy.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, announced it has further strengthened its presence in the European residential solar market with its expansion into Italy. Enphase will provide the IQ 7™ family of microinverters to residential installers across Italy.

The Enphase microinverter systems for Italy include the IQ 7 family of microinverters, the Q-Relay™ safety devices, and the Enphase Envoy™ communications gateways, which connect Enphase systems to the Enphase Enlighten™ monitoring platform and make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy. The Enphase microinverter systems meet Italy’s stringent regulatory requirement (CEI 0-21). “I was very curious to install an Enphase IQ 7 microinverter system, and as soon as I had the chance, I was pleased with its ease and speed of installation,” said Fabrizio Porta, chief operating officer and co-founder of Element Energia. “The system’s installation, connection, and commissioning are simple and intuitive. The product lives up to my expectations and will make my residential solar offerings even more attractive.”.

Enphase Energy Inc. represents 135.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.96 billion with the latest information. ENPH stock price has been found in the range of $144.90 to $149.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, ENPH reached a trading volume of 2306921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $197.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 6.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 78.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

Trading performance analysis for ENPH stock

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.49. With this latest performance, ENPH shares dropped by -8.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.99 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.72, while it was recorded at 150.27 for the last single week of trading, and 165.89 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 41.97%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]

There are presently around $14,302 million, or 72.80% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,184,218, which is approximately 5.733% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,630,233 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $766.99 million in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly 6.828% of the company’s market capitalization.

353 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 12,594,851 shares. Additionally, 293 investors decreased positions by around 11,881,633 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 68,650,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,126,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,367,700 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 1,260,248 shares during the same period.