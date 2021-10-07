Market cap of Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] reaches 5.05B – now what?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] closed the trading session at $13.18 on 10/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.88, while the highest price level was $13.54. The company report on October 4, 2021 that Karma Beverages Launches CBD Water – Next Evolution of Premium Infused Waters Portfolio.

Leveraging Canopy Growth’s Best-in-Class CBD, New Offering Delivers Holistic Health Support Utilizing Karma’s Patented Push Cap Technology.

, Karma Water announced the launch of Karma CBD Water. This is the first CBD beverage to launch under the Karma wellness and probiotic waters beverage portfolio and has been developed in partnership with Canopy Growth Corporation, a world-leading diversified cannabis and hemp company. Karma CBD Water is crafted with Canopy Growth’s Broad Spectrum CBD distillate made from US Hemp Biomass and powered by Karma’s patented Push Cap technology, which protects the active cannabinoid constituents until seconds before consumption to ensure optimal potency. The addition of Karma CBD Water combines the wellness benefits of CBD with Karma’s leading Push Cap technology to create a first-of-its-kind product for consumers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.51 percent and weekly performance of -4.22 percent. The stock has been moved at -53.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -39.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, CGC reached to a volume of 2642985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.22. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -21.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.30 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.41, while it was recorded at 13.35 for the last single week of trading, and 25.87 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -102.46 and a Gross Margin at +3.23. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -319.20.

Return on Total Capital for CGC is now -10.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.38. Additionally, CGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] managed to generate an average of -$535,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $739 million, or 16.79% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,075,332, which is approximately 5.021% of the company’s market cap and around 36.29% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 5,180,532 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.28 million in CGC stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $41.35 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly 86.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canopy Growth Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 11,956,262 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 4,508,018 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 39,585,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,049,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,210,422 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 902,598 shares during the same period.