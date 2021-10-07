Market Analysts see Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [NYSE: LICY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.99% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.47%. The company report on October 4, 2021 that Li-Cycle to Host Inaugural Battery Recycling Day.

Virtual Event Featuring Industry Experts and Government Officials to Take Place on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM EST (Full Agenda).

The one-year Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.54. The average equity rating for LICY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.76 billion, with 37.50 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, LICY stock reached a trading volume of 11409142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LICY shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LICY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is set at 1.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

LICY Stock Performance Analysis:

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.47. With this latest performance, LICY shares gained by 41.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.16% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LICY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.18 for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.60, while it was recorded at 11.52 for the last single week of trading, and 10.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] Insider Position Details

35 institutional holders increased their position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [NYSE:LICY] by around 4,498,951 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 7,170,931 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,063,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,733,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LICY stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,353,644 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,095,317 shares during the same period.