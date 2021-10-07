Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] Is Currently 0.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [NYSE: MIC] gained 0.22% or 0.09 points to close at $40.68 with a heavy trading volume of 2198249 shares. The company report on September 23, 2021 that MIC Announces Offer to Repurchase All 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE: MIC) (“MIC” or the “Company”) announced an Offer to Repurchase any and all of its 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”) at par plus accrued interest. As of September 23, 2021, the Company had $34,039,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding.

The Offer to Repurchase will be conducted pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Indenture, dated as of July 15, 2014, between a predecessor to MIC Corp and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as trustee (the “Trustee”), as amended and supplemented by the Second Supplemental Indenture, dated as of May 21, 2015, the Third Supplemental Indenture, dated as of October 13, 2016 and the Fourth Supplemental Indenture, dated as of September 22, 2021 (such Indenture, as so amended and supplemented, the “Indenture”). Pursuant to the Indenture, holders have the right (the “Fundamental Change Repurchase Right”) to require the Company to repurchase all of such holder’s Notes, or any portion thereof that is a multiple of $1,000 principal amount, on October 22, 2021, subject to extension (the “Fundamental Change Repurchase Date”), at a repurchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes being repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon, to, but not including, the Fundamental Change Repurchase Date (the “Fundamental Change Repurchase Price”). Holders may surrender their Notes until 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on October 21, 2021, subject to extension (the “Fundamental Change Repurchase Offer Expiration Date”).

It opened the trading session at $40.60, the shares rose to $40.70 and dropped to $40.46, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MIC points out that the company has recorded 27.32% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -128.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, MIC reached to a volume of 2198249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIC shares is $39.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on MIC stock. On April 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MIC shares from 34 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64.

Trading performance analysis for MIC stock

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, MIC shares gained by 1.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.73 for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.80, while it was recorded at 40.58 for the last single week of trading, and 35.57 for the last 200 days.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.94 and a Gross Margin at +44.75. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.32.

Return on Total Capital for MIC is now 0.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 214.12. Additionally, MIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 210.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] managed to generate an average of -$93,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation go to -3.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC]

There are presently around $2,639 million, or 91.80% of MIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,803,915, which is approximately 3.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,906,267 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $240.27 million in MIC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $189.19 million in MIC stock with ownership of nearly -1.783% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [NYSE:MIC] by around 18,528,258 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 19,387,865 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 26,958,566 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,874,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIC stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,764,064 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 4,425,839 shares during the same period.