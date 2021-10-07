LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] Stock trading around $95.77 per share: What’s Next?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE: LYB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.99% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.09%. The company report on September 29, 2021 that LyondellBasell Announces Goal of Achieving Net Zero Emissions by 2050.

Company announces a 30 percent absolute reduction in emissions and a goal of 50 percent of electricity from renewable energy by 2030.

– LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) announced its ambition of, and approach to, achieving net zero emissions from global operations by 2050. As an interim step toward 2050, the company also announced a strategy to achieve an absolute reduction of 30 percent in scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 2030. These targets are consistent with efforts to support the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting climate change by achieving net zero for global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by mid-century.

Over the last 12 months, LYB stock rose by 26.03%. The one-year LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.05. The average equity rating for LYB stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.37 billion, with 335.00 million shares outstanding and 263.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, LYB stock reached a trading volume of 2200245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYB shares is $116.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2021, representing the official price target for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $117 to $114, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on LYB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYB in the course of the last twelve months was 27.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

LYB Stock Performance Analysis:

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, LYB shares gained by 1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.06 for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.54, while it was recorded at 95.37 for the last single week of trading, and 101.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.42 and a Gross Margin at +11.80. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.14.

Return on Total Capital for LYB is now 8.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 219.41. Additionally, LYB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] managed to generate an average of $74,271 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

LYB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. go to 51.39%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,381 million, or 78.90% of LYB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYB stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 39,992,846, which is approximately -1.801% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 27,044,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.59 billion in LYB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.45 billion in LYB stock with ownership of nearly 1.685% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 411 institutional holders increased their position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE:LYB] by around 14,195,660 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 11,423,976 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 208,078,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,698,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYB stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,362,302 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,231,127 shares during the same period.