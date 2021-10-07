Ladenburg Thalmann slashes price target on OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] – find out why.

OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.93% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.37%. The company report on September 25, 2021 that Pfizer and OPKO Announce Extension of U.S. FDA Review of Biologics License Application of Somatrogon for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the review period for the Biologics License Application (BLA) for somatrogon, a once-weekly long-acting recombinant human growth hormone, for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency (GHD) in pediatric patients. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date has been extended by three months to January 2022, as a result of Pfizer’s submission of additional data to the original BLA.

In 2014, Pfizer and OPKO entered into a worldwide agreement for the development and commercialization of somatrogon for the treatment of GHD. Under the agreement, OPKO is responsible for conducting the clinical program and Pfizer is responsible for registering and commercializing the product for GHD.

Over the last 12 months, OPK stock dropped by -15.17%. The average equity rating for OPK stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.56 billion, with 647.00 million shares outstanding and 410.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, OPK stock reached a trading volume of 2296582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for OPKO Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2019, representing the official price target for OPKO Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OPKO Health Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPK in the course of the last twelve months was 35.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

OPK Stock Performance Analysis:

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, OPK shares gained by 3.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.52 for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.71, while it was recorded at 3.61 for the last single week of trading, and 4.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OPKO Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.74 and a Gross Margin at +34.07. OPKO Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.13.

Return on Total Capital for OPK is now 2.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.62. Additionally, OPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] managed to generate an average of $5,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.OPKO Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

OPK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPKO Health Inc. go to 12.00%.

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $709 million, or 29.40% of OPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,732,480, which is approximately 0.697% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,436,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $130.76 million in OPK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $76.74 million in OPK stock with ownership of nearly 7.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OPKO Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ:OPK] by around 14,121,418 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 12,627,218 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 165,427,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,175,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPK stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,254,842 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,596,131 shares during the same period.