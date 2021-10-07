JP Morgan slashes price target on Alcoa Corporation [AA] – find out why.

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] closed the trading session at $47.05 on 10/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $48.39, while the highest price level was $49.82. The company report on October 4, 2021 that Alcoa States Its Ambition to Reach Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) announced an ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its global operations by 2050.

This endeavor to reach net-zero GHG emissions by 2050 for direct (scope 1) and indirect (scope 2) emissions aligns with the Company’s strategic priority to advance sustainably and complements the Company’s existing targets, which include reducing direct and indirect GHG emissions from aluminum smelting and alumina refining operations by 30 percent by 2025 and 50 percent by 2030 from 2015 baselines.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 104.12 percent and weekly performance of -6.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 49.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 33.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.64M shares, AA reached to a volume of 7265607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $54.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $51 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on AA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.99.

AA stock trade performance evaluation

Alcoa Corporation [AA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.98. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 303.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.42 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.96, while it was recorded at 48.80 for the last single week of trading, and 34.56 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corporation [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.68 and a Gross Margin at +8.16. Alcoa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.81.

Return on Total Capital for AA is now 6.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.74. Additionally, AA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] managed to generate an average of -$13,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,720 million, or 79.00% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,437,070, which is approximately -3.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,239,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $387.66 million in AA stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $356.26 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly -10.097% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcoa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 28,092,578 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 32,192,262 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 82,543,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,827,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,455,721 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 4,655,046 shares during the same period.