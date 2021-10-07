Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] fell -4.14% so far this year. What now?

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE: IVR] traded at a low on 10/05/21, posting a -0.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.24. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Dividend.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: IVR) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on October 26, 2021 to stockholders of record on October 12, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of October 8, 2021.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2527175 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stands at 2.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.08%.

The market cap for IVR stock reached $912.51 million, with 260.14 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.11M shares, IVR reached a trading volume of 2527175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVR shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVR stock is a recommendation set at 3.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on IVR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVR in the course of the last twelve months was 23.70.

How has IVR stock performed recently?

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.18. With this latest performance, IVR shares gained by 5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.95 for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.16, while it was recorded at 3.22 for the last single week of trading, and 3.58 for the last 200 days.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for IVR is now -9.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 528.74. Additionally, IVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.73.

Receivables Turnover for the company is -15.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.06.

Insider trade positions for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]

There are presently around $524 million, or 56.50% of IVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 49,282,718, which is approximately 15.789% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,632,977 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.01 million in IVR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $27.13 million in IVR stock with ownership of nearly 21.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE:IVR] by around 36,278,694 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 16,272,237 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 109,158,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,708,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,563,688 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,893,975 shares during the same period.