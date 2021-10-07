Five9 Inc. [FIVN] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $200

Five9 Inc. [NASDAQ: FIVN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.71% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.19%. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Five9 Poised to Continue to Transform Customer Engagement and Drive Industry-Leading Growth and Profitability for Shareholders as Standalone Company.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results to be Released on November 8.

Financial Analyst Day to be Held on November 18.

Over the last 12 months, FIVN stock rose by 9.28%. The one-year Five9 Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.03. The average equity rating for FIVN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.60 billion, with 67.29 million shares outstanding and 67.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, FIVN stock reached a trading volume of 2748784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Five9 Inc. [FIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIVN shares is $203.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Five9 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Five9 Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $185 to $205, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on FIVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Five9 Inc. is set at 7.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 61.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIVN in the course of the last twelve months was 297.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.80.

FIVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Five9 Inc. [FIVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.19. With this latest performance, FIVN shares dropped by -14.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.77 for Five9 Inc. [FIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 178.33, while it was recorded at 157.28 for the last single week of trading, and 175.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Five9 Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Five9 Inc. [FIVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.54 and a Gross Margin at +57.42. Five9 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.69.

Return on Total Capital for FIVN is now -0.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Five9 Inc. [FIVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.99. Additionally, FIVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 232.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Five9 Inc. [FIVN] managed to generate an average of -$27,198 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Five9 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

FIVN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Five9 Inc. go to 30.00%.

Five9 Inc. [FIVN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,353 million, or 99.48% of FIVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIVN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 9,787,656, which is approximately -0.742% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,387,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $948.36 million in FIVN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $625.75 million in FIVN stock with ownership of nearly 3.627% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Five9 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 199 institutional holders increased their position in Five9 Inc. [NASDAQ:FIVN] by around 8,609,757 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 4,620,735 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 56,495,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,725,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIVN stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,135,698 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 766,443 shares during the same period.