Fastenal Company [FAST] Stock trading around $51.99 per share: What’s Next?

Fastenal Company [NASDAQ: FAST] price surged by 0.56 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Fastenal Company Announces Conference Call to Review 2021 Third Quarter Earnings.

Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST) announced the date and time for its conference call to review 2021 third quarter results, as well as current operations. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. central time.

To access the call, please visit the following Web address:.

A sum of 2391968 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.76M shares. Fastenal Company shares reached a high of $51.94 and dropped to a low of $50.99 until finishing in the latest session at $51.99.

The one-year FAST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.0. The average equity rating for FAST stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fastenal Company [FAST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $53.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Fastenal Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $53 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Fastenal Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on FAST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastenal Company is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAST in the course of the last twelve months was 410.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

FAST Stock Performance Analysis:

Fastenal Company [FAST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.57. With this latest performance, FAST shares dropped by -3.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.13 for Fastenal Company [FAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.29, while it was recorded at 51.66 for the last single week of trading, and 51.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fastenal Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastenal Company [FAST] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.19 and a Gross Margin at +45.47. Fastenal Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.21.

Return on Total Capital for FAST is now 34.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fastenal Company [FAST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.79. Additionally, FAST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fastenal Company [FAST] managed to generate an average of $42,185 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.Fastenal Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

FAST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Company go to 6.33%.

Fastenal Company [FAST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,822 million, or 79.80% of FAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,950,412, which is approximately -1.067% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,323,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.3 billion in FAST stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $1.54 billion in FAST stock with ownership of nearly -5.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fastenal Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 433 institutional holders increased their position in Fastenal Company [NASDAQ:FAST] by around 30,182,341 shares. Additionally, 382 investors decreased positions by around 19,529,172 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 408,500,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 458,212,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAST stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,978,120 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 2,248,153 shares during the same period.