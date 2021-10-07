Euronav NV [EURN] is 27.50% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Euronav NV [NYSE: EURN] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $10.16 during the day while it closed the day at $10.20. The company report on October 6, 2021 that Leading LPG, LNG, Crude and Product Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 13th Annual New York Maritime Forum.

3 Days – 21 Sessions – 90+ Speakers.

SHIPPING – IS IT ALL GLITTER AND GOLD?Complimentary Registration.

Euronav NV stock has also gained 9.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EURN stock has inclined by 12.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.59% and gained 27.50% year-on date.

The market cap for EURN stock reached $2.06 billion, with 201.68 million shares outstanding and 180.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, EURN reached a trading volume of 4117976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Euronav NV [EURN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EURN shares is $12.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EURN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ING Group have made an estimate for Euronav NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Euronav NV stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on EURN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Euronav NV is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for EURN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92.

EURN stock trade performance evaluation

Euronav NV [EURN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.44. With this latest performance, EURN shares gained by 18.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EURN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.31 for Euronav NV [EURN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.55, while it was recorded at 9.95 for the last single week of trading, and 8.81 for the last 200 days.

Euronav NV [EURN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Euronav NV [EURN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EURN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Euronav NV go to -13.00%.

Euronav NV [EURN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $668 million, or 36.09% of EURN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EURN stocks are: M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 10,659,576, which is approximately -1.545% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,334,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.61 million in EURN stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $55.32 million in EURN stock with ownership of nearly 21.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

54 institutional holders increased their position in Euronav NV [NYSE:EURN] by around 9,853,202 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 4,555,543 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 51,120,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,528,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EURN stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,083,396 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,834,837 shares during the same period.