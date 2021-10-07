Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] stock Resumed by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $38

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE: ELAN] gained 0.12% or 0.04 points to close at $32.14 with a heavy trading volume of 2764289 shares. The company report on October 5, 2021 that Elanco Announces New Innovation Leader, Additional Strategic Move to Increase Focus on High-Value, Late-Stage Pet Health Pipeline Progress.

Ellen de Brabander, Ph.D., joins Elanco to lead Innovation and Regulatory Affairs, bringing proven expertise in developing blockbuster animal health products at industry-leading companies.

Elanco continues to expect $600 to $700 million in innovation revenue by 2025, with the acquisition of KindredBio plus progression of existing pipeline since December 2020 Investor Day; ’s moves concentrate focus on high-value, late-stage Pet Health pipeline opportunities with blockbuster potential.

It opened the trading session at $31.95, the shares rose to $32.6301 and dropped to $31.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ELAN points out that the company has recorded 7.82% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -20.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.82M shares, ELAN reached to a volume of 2764289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELAN shares is $35.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock. On May 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ELAN shares from 25 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

Trading performance analysis for ELAN stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, ELAN shares dropped by -5.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.21 for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.00, while it was recorded at 32.11 for the last single week of trading, and 32.35 for the last 200 days.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.35 and a Gross Margin at +38.09. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.11.

Return on Total Capital for ELAN is now -0.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.51. Additionally, ELAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] managed to generate an average of -$59,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated go to 11.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]

There are presently around $15,572 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELAN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 46,779,726, which is approximately 11.984% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,519,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in ELAN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $992.16 million in ELAN stock with ownership of nearly -2.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 257 institutional holders increased their position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE:ELAN] by around 61,711,616 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 41,071,771 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 381,729,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 484,513,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELAN stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,352,543 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 6,979,294 shares during the same period.