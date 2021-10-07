DoorDash Inc. [DASH] stock Reiterated by Needham analyst, price target now $240

DoorDash Inc. [NYSE: DASH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.89% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.28%. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Dream Dinners Announces DoorDash Partnership.

Popular Family Meal Kits now Available On-Demand.

Photos and sample kits are available for review.

The one-year DoorDash Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.51. The average equity rating for DASH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $70.04 billion, with 334.71 million shares outstanding and 306.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, DASH stock reached a trading volume of 2231557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DoorDash Inc. [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $194.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2021, representing the official price target for DoorDash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $187, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on DASH stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DASH shares from 175 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc. is set at 7.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 154.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

DASH Stock Performance Analysis:

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, DASH shares gained by 4.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.18% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.07 for DoorDash Inc. [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 196.66, while it was recorded at 202.48 for the last single week of trading, and 168.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DoorDash Inc. Fundamentals:

DoorDash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.