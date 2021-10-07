BTIG Research slashes price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI] – find out why.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CASI] traded at a low on 10/05/21, posting a -4.92 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.16. The company report on September 20, 2021 that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. To Participate In Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, announced that Dr. Alexander Zukiwski, Chief Medical Officer of CASI Pharmaceuticals, will be presenting at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit. Details for the virtual conference is as follows.

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech SummitDate: Tuesday, September 21stTime: 12:05 PM (EDT).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5034988 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 5.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.64%.

The market cap for CASI stock reached $158.21 million, with 139.80 million shares outstanding and 97.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, CASI reached a trading volume of 5034988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI]?

BTIG Research have made an estimate for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on CASI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CASI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

How has CASI stock performed recently?

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.69. With this latest performance, CASI shares dropped by -30.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CASI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.80 for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3418, while it was recorded at 1.1960 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9607 for the last 200 days.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI] shares currently have an operating margin of -223.01 and a Gross Margin at +27.30. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -321.89.

Return on Total Capital for CASI is now -33.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.92. Additionally, CASI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI] managed to generate an average of -$335,326 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

Insider trade positions for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI]

There are presently around $54 million, or 33.40% of CASI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CASI stocks are: CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 10,321,956, which is approximately -2.075% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 10,150,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.77 million in CASI stocks shares; and IDG-ACCEL CHINA GROWTH FUND III ASSOCIATES L.P., currently with $9.25 million in CASI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CASI] by around 3,817,878 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 10,224,347 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 32,630,559 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,672,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CASI stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,208,270 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,219,373 shares during the same period.