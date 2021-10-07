Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] stock Initiated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $170

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] surged by $2.51 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $166.59 during the day while it closed the day at $167.25. The company report on September 20, 2021 that Airbnb to Participate in Skift’s Global Forum.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced that Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Chesky, will speak at the Skift Global Forum on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 beginning at 2:30pm PT / 5:30pm ET. A live webcast of the session will be available to the public at https://live.skift.com/skift-global-forum-2021/skift-global-forum-opening-night-livestream/.

Airbnb Inc. stock has also loss -0.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABNB stock has inclined by 17.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.18% and gained 13.93% year-on date.

The market cap for ABNB stock reached $101.94 billion, with 611.74 million shares outstanding and 335.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.10M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 2407281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $175.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $194 to $200, while Needham kept a Buy rating on ABNB stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ABNB shares from 190 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 5.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 70.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ABNB stock trade performance evaluation

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.49. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.18% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.51 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.76, while it was recorded at 167.45 for the last single week of trading, and 164.32 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.79 and a Gross Margin at +74.07. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.71.

Return on Total Capital for ABNB is now -85.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -115.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -437.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.71. Additionally, ABNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] managed to generate an average of -$819,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,639 million, or 47.80% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 12,287,037, which is approximately 265.802% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 10,819,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.69 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 180.606% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 603 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 94,192,925 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 15,617,910 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 49,462,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,273,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 268 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,995,238 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 7,449,591 shares during the same period.