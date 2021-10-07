AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] Revenue clocked in at $2.25 billion, up 2.24% YTD: What’s Next?

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] price plunged by -0.62 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on October 7, 2021 that AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Stockholder Call.

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced it will report third quarter 2021 earnings after market close on October 25, 2021. AGNC will hold a stockholder call and audio webcast on October 26, 2021 at 8:30 am ET. Callers who do not plan on asking a question and have internet access are encouraged to utilize the free webcast at www.AGNC.com. Those who plan on participating in the Q&A or do not have internet available may access the call by dialing (877) 300-5922 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 902-6621 (international). Please advise the operator you are dialing in for the AGNC Investment Corp. stockholder call. A slide presentation will accompany the call and will be available at www.AGNC.com. Select the Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation link to download and print the presentation in advance of the stockholder call.An archived audio of the stockholder call combined with the slide presentation will be available on the AGNC website after the call on October 26, 2021. In addition, there will be a phone recording available one hour after the call on October 26, 2021 through November 9, 2021. Those who are interested in hearing the recording of the presentation can access it by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international), passcode 10160332.For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com. ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

A sum of 7654256 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.05M shares. AGNC Investment Corp. shares reached a high of $16.14 and dropped to a low of $15.95 until finishing in the latest session at $15.95.

The one-year AGNC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.96. The average equity rating for AGNC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $16.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on AGNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.08.

AGNC Stock Performance Analysis:

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, AGNC shares dropped by -0.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.60 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.10, while it was recorded at 15.95 for the last single week of trading, and 16.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AGNC Investment Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +162.46 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.01.

Return on Total Capital for AGNC is now 0.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 580.11. Additionally, AGNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] managed to generate an average of -$5,320,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

AGNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -0.05%.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,573 million, or 54.00% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,218,253, which is approximately -1.479% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,506,077 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $677.97 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $244.88 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly 14.694% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGNC Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 44,324,328 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 27,293,887 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 215,118,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 286,736,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,489,485 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 8,787,293 shares during the same period.