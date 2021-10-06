why Lyft Inc. [LYFT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $69.92

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] loss -1.42% on the last trading session, reaching $52.92 price per share at the time. The company report on October 5, 2021 that Lyft To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) (the “Company” or “Lyft”), announced that it will release financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the close of the market on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

On the same day, Lyft will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results and business highlights. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://investor.lyft.com/.

Lyft Inc. represents 332.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.14 billion with the latest information. LYFT stock price has been found in the range of $52.89 to $54.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.91M shares, LYFT reached a trading volume of 2858575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lyft Inc. [LYFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $69.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Lyft Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Hold rating on LYFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.93.

Trading performance analysis for LYFT stock

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.33. With this latest performance, LYFT shares gained by 9.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.60 for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.76, while it was recorded at 53.80 for the last single week of trading, and 55.16 for the last 200 days.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lyft Inc. [LYFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.03 and a Gross Margin at +19.83. Lyft Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.13.

Return on Total Capital for LYFT is now -60.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lyft Inc. [LYFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.00. Additionally, LYFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lyft Inc. [LYFT] managed to generate an average of -$374,943 per employee.Lyft Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lyft Inc. [LYFT]

There are presently around $14,892 million, or 86.80% of LYFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 47,959,100, which is approximately 0.878% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 27,104,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.43 billion in LYFT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.2 billion in LYFT stock with ownership of nearly 2.93% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lyft Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 340 institutional holders increased their position in Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT] by around 44,223,394 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 35,481,828 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 201,706,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 281,411,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYFT stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,106,133 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 12,357,152 shares during the same period.