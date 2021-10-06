why Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $59.82

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] jumped around 0.49 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $52.82 at the close of the session, up 0.94%. The company report on October 6, 2021 that Carrier Completes Acquisition of Nlyte Software, a Leader in Data Center Infrastructure Management Software.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) announced it has completed the acquisition of Nlyte Software (“Nlyte”). The acquisition follows Carrier’s announcement on September 22, 2021 of the agreement to acquire. Carrier is the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

Nlyte is a leader in data center infrastructure management (DCIM) software and will become part of Automated Logic Corporation (ALC), Carrier’s building automation and controls business, within Carrier’s HVAC segment. Nlyte’s proven data center expertise will expand Carrier’s HVAC business’s access to the growing DCIM segment, complement its differentiated ALC business to create integrated customer solutions, and help fulfill its strategic focus on sustainable and intelligent solutions through increased recurring revenues.

Carrier Global Corporation stock is now 40.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CARR Stock saw the intraday high of $53.425 and lowest of $52.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 58.89, which means current price is +54.40% above from all time high which was touched on 08/30/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, CARR reached a trading volume of 3524532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $59.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $60, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on CARR stock. On July 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CARR shares from 55 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 36.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CARR stock performed recently?

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.66. With this latest performance, CARR shares dropped by -8.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.55 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.25, while it was recorded at 52.44 for the last single week of trading, and 45.65 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.17 and a Gross Margin at +29.38. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.35.

Return on Total Capital for CARR is now 11.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.42. Additionally, CARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 170.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] managed to generate an average of $35,393 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 18.59%.

Insider trade positions for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

There are presently around $39,090 million, or 86.50% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,915,630, which is approximately 0.782% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,450,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.25 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.96 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly 2.741% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 550 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 85,124,455 shares. Additionally, 549 investors decreased positions by around 93,421,293 shares, while 223 investors held positions by with 561,514,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 740,060,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,474,077 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 32,576,981 shares during the same period.