Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] jumped around 1.1 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $31.43 at the close of the session, up 3.63%. The company report on September 24, 2021 that Trip.com Group Limited Reports Unaudited Second Quarter and First Half of 2021 Financial Results.

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) (“Trip.com Group” or the “Company”), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2021.

Key Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2021.

Trip.com Group Limited stock is now -6.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TCOM Stock saw the intraday high of $31.469 and lowest of $30.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 45.19, which means current price is +33.12% above from all time high which was touched on 03/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.80M shares, TCOM reached a trading volume of 3264192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $43.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $43 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on TCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.34.

How has TCOM stock performed recently?

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.73. With this latest performance, TCOM shares gained by 0.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.99 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.10, while it was recorded at 30.64 for the last single week of trading, and 34.45 for the last 200 days.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trip.com Group Limited go to 0.50%.

Insider trade positions for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]

There are presently around $13,388 million, or 70.40% of TCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 45,175,053, which is approximately 2.853% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 33,766,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in TCOM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $671.61 million in TCOM stock with ownership of nearly 3.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

226 institutional holders increased their position in Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ:TCOM] by around 57,057,490 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 27,671,225 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 341,220,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 425,948,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCOM stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,559,729 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,762,621 shares during the same period.