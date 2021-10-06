Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] is 627.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] jumped around 6.53 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $296.30 at the close of the session, up 2.25%. The company report on September 21, 2021 that WSFS Bank Launches Digital Personal Loans Platform, Powered by Upstart.

Partnership provides customers easier access to lending products tailored to their needs.

WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), announced it has launched a digital personal loans product powered by Upstart, (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. WSFS’s partnership with Upstart expands the Bank’s personal loan offerings to a wider, more inclusive Customer base while diversifying its business and creating more digital-friendly Customer experiences.

Upstart Holdings Inc. stock is now 627.12% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UPST Stock saw the intraday high of $303.99 and lowest of $288.6523 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 346.54, which means current price is +678.71% above from all time high which was touched on 09/23/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.95M shares, UPST reached a trading volume of 3026640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $234.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $130 to $230, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on UPST stock. On August 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UPST shares from 120 to 205.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 19.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.15.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.46. With this latest performance, UPST shares gained by 19.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 135.03% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.56 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 229.79, while it was recorded at 304.26 for the last single week of trading, and 131.63 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.04. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.56.

Return on Total Capital for UPST is now 3.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.33. Additionally, UPST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] managed to generate an average of $10,800 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]

There are presently around $12,349 million, or 56.70% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: THIRD POINT LLC with ownership of 13,381,222, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VK SERVICES, LLC, holding 5,248,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in UPST stocks shares; and FIRST ROUND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT III, LLC, currently with $863.9 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 9,325,615 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 4,902,064 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 27,448,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,676,116 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,758,694 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 806,057 shares during the same period.