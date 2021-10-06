UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] Is Currently 1.66 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] gained 1.66% on the last trading session, reaching $393.43 price per share at the time. The company report on October 1, 2021 that UnitedHealthcare’s 2022 Medicare Plans Shaped by Consumer Expectations for Value, Choice and Experience.

90% of eligible consumers to have access to pharmacy benefits with $0 tier 1 retail copays; nearly 80% to have access to a plan with no Rx deductible.

98% of members will have stable or improved benefits in 2022 and most will see stable or reduced Medicare Advantage premiumsi, including nearly 3 million members with $0 premiums.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated represents 944.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $369.38 billion with the latest information. UNH stock price has been found in the range of $389.24 to $396.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, UNH reached a trading volume of 3258575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $461.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $450, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on UNH stock. On June 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UNH shares from 450 to 522.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 8.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 27.18.

Trading performance analysis for UNH stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.30. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -6.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.79 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 413.00, while it was recorded at 392.80 for the last single week of trading, and 385.08 for the last 200 days.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 13.77%.

An analysis of insider ownership at UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

There are presently around $325,624 million, or 89.10% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78,566,857, which is approximately -0.116% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,027,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.16 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $19.85 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly 0.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,319 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 26,697,509 shares. Additionally, 994 investors decreased positions by around 24,723,122 shares, while 318 investors held positions by with 776,234,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 827,654,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,137,506 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 623,614 shares during the same period.