Under Armour Inc. [UA] gain 22.78% so far this year. What now?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] gained 1.50% on the last trading session, reaching $18.27 price per share at the time. The company report on August 20, 2021 that Under Armour Enters Into Exchange Agreements With Certain 1.50 Percent Convertible Senior Noteholders.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) announced that it has entered into exchange agreements with certain holders (the “Noteholders”) of its 1.50 percent Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”). The Noteholders have agreed to exchange approximately $169.1 million in aggregate principal amount of Under Armour’s outstanding 2024 Notes for cash and shares of Under Armour’s Class C common stock, plus payment for accrued and unpaid interest.

The number of shares of Class C common stock to be issued by Under Armour to the Noteholders will be determined based upon a volume-weighted average price per share of Class C common stock during an averaging period commencing August 23, 2021.

Under Armour Inc. represents 451.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.25 billion with the latest information. UA stock price has been found in the range of $18.14 to $18.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, UA reached a trading volume of 3017431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Under Armour Inc. [UA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UA shares is $18.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UA stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.72.

Trading performance analysis for UA stock

Under Armour Inc. [UA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, UA shares dropped by -9.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.44 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.48, while it was recorded at 17.99 for the last single week of trading, and 18.37 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.30 and a Gross Margin at +47.88. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.28.

Return on Total Capital for UA is now -0.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.66. Additionally, UA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] managed to generate an average of -$33,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Under Armour Inc. [UA]

There are presently around $3,238 million, or 73.57% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 22,519,295, which is approximately -4.299% of the company’s market cap and around 15.61% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,532,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $393.4 million in UA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $327.32 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly 13.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 17,186,634 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 15,652,837 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 144,411,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,251,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,950,567 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 4,578,369 shares during the same period.