TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] fell -58.55% so far this year. What now?

TMC the metals company Inc. [NASDAQ: TMC] traded at a low on 10/05/21, posting a -7.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.46. The company report on October 4, 2021 that The Metals Company Provides Business Update as It Advances Plan to Unlock Critical Battery Metal Resource.

The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) (the “Company” or “TMC”), an explorer of the world’s largest estimated undeveloped source of battery metals for EVs, reaffirmed its development and capital outlook and provided a business update.

Development and Capital Outlook.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3500784 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TMC the metals company Inc. stands at 14.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 23.00%.

The market cap for TMC stock reached $879.47 million, with 37.50 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, TMC reached a trading volume of 3500784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for TMC the metals company Inc. is set at 1.34 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has TMC stock performed recently?

TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.72. With this latest performance, TMC shares dropped by -55.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.98 for TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.14, while it was recorded at 4.68 for the last single week of trading, and 10.06 for the last 200 days.

TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TMC is now -2.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] managed to generate an average of -$12,180,685 per employee.TMC the metals company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]

There are presently around $103 million, or 10.40% of TMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMC stocks are: HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,818,568, which is approximately 257.573% of the company’s market cap and around 9.60% of the total institutional ownership; MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, holding 1,724,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.69 million in TMC stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $5.69 million in TMC stock with ownership of nearly -15.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TMC the metals company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in TMC the metals company Inc. [NASDAQ:TMC] by around 5,915,241 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 4,130,902 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 13,036,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,082,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMC stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,394,174 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,347,685 shares during the same period.