The Progressive Corporation [PGR] stock Initiated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $85

The Progressive Corporation [NYSE: PGR] price surged by 1.05 percent to reach at $0.95. The company report on September 23, 2021 that Progressive Insurance(SM) Names Remi Kent Chief Marketing Officer.

Veteran marketing professional brings wealth of experience to iconic insurance brand.

Progressive Insurance announced that Remi Kent will join the company as Chief Marketing Officer beginning on November 1, 2021. Kent comes to Progressive after spending eight years with 3M, including the last year as Senior Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer of the Consumer Business Group, where she led e-Commerce, Media, Insights and Analytics, and Integrated Marketing globally. She succeeds Jeff Charney, who in a March 2021 news release announced his intent to retire from Progressive after helping to ensure a seamless transition with the team and brand. Kent will report directly to Tricia Griffith, Progressive’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and will serve on the Progressive executive leadership team.

A sum of 2949410 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.55M shares. The Progressive Corporation shares reached a high of $91.655 and dropped to a low of $90.48 until finishing in the latest session at $91.26.

The one-year PGR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.16. The average equity rating for PGR stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Progressive Corporation [PGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGR shares is $97.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Progressive Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $90 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for The Progressive Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on PGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Progressive Corporation is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.87.

PGR Stock Performance Analysis:

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, PGR shares dropped by -5.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.59 for The Progressive Corporation [PGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.54, while it was recorded at 90.81 for the last single week of trading, and 95.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Progressive Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Progressive Corporation [PGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.33. The Progressive Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.38.

Return on Total Capital for PGR is now 35.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Progressive Corporation [PGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.72. Additionally, PGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Progressive Corporation [PGR] managed to generate an average of $131,667 per employee.

PGR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Progressive Corporation go to -9.80%.

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $44,692 million, or 85.60% of PGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,895,366, which is approximately -0.146% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,878,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.1 billion in PGR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.51 billion in PGR stock with ownership of nearly -7.555% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Progressive Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 484 institutional holders increased their position in The Progressive Corporation [NYSE:PGR] by around 34,122,612 shares. Additionally, 424 investors decreased positions by around 26,634,297 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 428,964,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 489,721,610 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGR stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,830,992 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,826,092 shares during the same period.