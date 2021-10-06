The Boeing Company [BA] gain 4.55% so far this year. What now?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] loss -0.98% on the last trading session, reaching $223.79 price per share at the time. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Boeing Contributes $1 Million for Hispanic and Latinx Support Organizations Across the U.S.

, in observance of Hispanic Heritage Month in the U.S., Boeing [NYSE: BA] announced a $1 million donation to organizations supporting Hispanic and Latinx communities. The investment package will fund 28 organizations working to strengthen appreciation for Hispanic and Latinx history and culture, increase STEM education curriculum in underserved schools, advance Latinx-focused leadership and workforce development programs and diversify the aerospace talent pipeline.

“We celebrate the contributions of Hispanic and Latinx Americans every year from Sept. 15-Oct. 15, but partnering in a practical way to support these communities every day can be life-changing,” said Susan Doniz, Boeing’s chief information officer, senior vice president of Information Technology & Data Analytics and executive sponsor of Boeing Familia, the company’s Hispanic and Latinx business resource group. “This grant will empower students, artists and families to tap into their creativity and turn possibility into reality, which not only has the power to transform communities, but also industries – and the world.”.

The Boeing Company represents 587.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $127.66 billion with the latest information. BA stock price has been found in the range of $222.00 to $227.9707.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.22M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 6877165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Boeing Company [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $264.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2021, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $240 to $290, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on BA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 6.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05.

Trading performance analysis for BA stock

The Boeing Company [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 1.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.38 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 221.64, while it was recorded at 222.70 for the last single week of trading, and 228.46 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.79 and a Gross Margin at +1.74. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -18.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.67. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 139.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Boeing Company [BA] managed to generate an average of -$84,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The Boeing Company [BA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 12.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Boeing Company [BA]

There are presently around $70,419 million, or 54.60% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 44,045,462, which is approximately -4.548% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,607,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.54 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.89 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly -3.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,047 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 14,731,266 shares. Additionally, 838 investors decreased positions by around 15,261,013 shares, while 332 investors held positions by with 284,672,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 314,664,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,199,077 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 2,035,125 shares during the same period.