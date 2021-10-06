Sonos Inc. [SONO] moved down -0.82: Why It’s Important

Sonos Inc. [NASDAQ: SONO] closed the trading session at $31.56 on 10/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.455, while the highest price level was $32.273. The company report on September 28, 2021 that Erykah Badu and Impulse! Records Radio with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Headline New Fall Programming on Sonos Radio.

From jazz with Kareem to retro soul with Erykah, Sonos Radio announces 20 new stations and shows spanning original programming, sleep stations, seasonal sing-alongs and more.

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) revealed their fall line-up of original programming coming to Sonos Radio and Sonos Radio HD, including a new artist-curated station from the queen of neo-soul Erykah Badu and a collaboration station from Impulse! Records and avid jazz fan and historian Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The platform also announced plans to roll out additional sleep and holiday stations, alongside new premieres and seasons of its popular podcast-style shows on Sonos Sound System. The new programming gives fans even more ways to discover the music and content they love on Sonos Radio, with hand-selected tracks to soundtrack every moment of their day.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 34.93 percent and weekly performance of -6.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, SONO reached to a volume of 2961433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sonos Inc. [SONO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SONO shares is $46.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SONO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Sonos Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $17 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Sonos Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SONO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonos Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for SONO in the course of the last twelve months was 13.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

SONO stock trade performance evaluation

Sonos Inc. [SONO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.63. With this latest performance, SONO shares dropped by -22.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.84 for Sonos Inc. [SONO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.45, while it was recorded at 32.17 for the last single week of trading, and 35.17 for the last 200 days.

Sonos Inc. [SONO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonos Inc. [SONO] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.10 and a Gross Margin at +43.12. Sonos Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.52.

Return on Total Capital for SONO is now 4.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonos Inc. [SONO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.94. Additionally, SONO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonos Inc. [SONO] managed to generate an average of -$14,096 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.68.Sonos Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sonos Inc. [SONO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SONO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sonos Inc. go to 26.60%.

Sonos Inc. [SONO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,079 million, or 79.10% of SONO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SONO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,995,748, which is approximately 2.522% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,268,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $355.62 million in SONO stocks shares; and LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC, currently with $135.39 million in SONO stock with ownership of nearly -16.264% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sonos Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Sonos Inc. [NASDAQ:SONO] by around 16,580,018 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 16,117,296 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 64,858,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,555,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SONO stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,299,398 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,662,024 shares during the same period.