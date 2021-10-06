Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] fell -21.21% so far this year. What now?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE: SBSW] slipped around -0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $12.52 at the close of the session, down -0.08%. The company report on March 19, 2021 that Johnson Matthey and Sibanye-Stillwater form a strategic partnership to secure critical metals and accelerate new technologies for a low carbon future.

Global leader in sustainable technologies Johnson Matthey and leading international precious metals mining group Sibanye-Stillwater, form a strategic partnership.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock is now -21.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SBSW Stock saw the intraday high of $12.59 and lowest of $12.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.68, which means current price is +5.21% above from all time high which was touched on 04/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, SBSW reached a trading volume of 2779958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]?

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sibanye Stillwater Limited is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBSW in the course of the last twelve months was 8.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has SBSW stock performed recently?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.62. With this latest performance, SBSW shares dropped by -20.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.91 for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.13, while it was recorded at 12.40 for the last single week of trading, and 17.10 for the last 200 days.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]

There are presently around $634 million, or 10.00% of SBSW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBSW stocks are: AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 6,369,586, which is approximately 21.568% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; CONDIRE MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 4,924,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.66 million in SBSW stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $46.98 million in SBSW stock with ownership of nearly 1.011% of the company’s market capitalization.

115 institutional holders increased their position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE:SBSW] by around 10,379,944 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 7,037,837 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 33,188,069 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,605,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBSW stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,906,123 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,589,679 shares during the same period.