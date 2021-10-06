Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] moved down -1.72: Why It’s Important

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ: OEG] loss -1.72% or -0.05 points to close at $2.86 with a heavy trading volume of 3179080 shares. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Orbital Energy Group Announces Appointment Of The Honorable La Doris Harris, As Chief Diversity Officer And Chief Executive Officer Of Orbital Solar Services.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) (“OEG” or the “Company”) announced the appointment of The Honorable La Doris (Dot) Harris as the Company’s Chief Diversity Officer and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for its subsidiary, Orbital Solar Services (OSS), effective October 1, 2021.

“We are proud to announce the appointment of Dot Harris to lead our diversity and renewable strategies. Dot is an incredibly accomplished executive with extensive energy sector and diversity experience, making her an ideal choice to lead our renewable and diversity strategies,” said Jim O’Neil, OEG’s Vice-Chairman & CEO. “Having served as Chief Diversity Officer for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) during the Obama Administration, she has valuable insights we can benefit from as OEG strives to make meaningful advances in providing employment opportunities for the disadvantaged and in continuing to reduce the nation’s carbon footprint. We look forward to benefiting from Dot’s knowledge and leadership in setting a high bar for our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) achievements in the industries we serve.”.

It opened the trading session at $2.94, the shares rose to $2.96 and dropped to $2.745, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OEG points out that the company has recorded -46.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -410.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, OEG reached to a volume of 3179080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Orbital Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Orbital Energy Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $12, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on OEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orbital Energy Group Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for OEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Trading performance analysis for OEG stock

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.14. With this latest performance, OEG shares dropped by -16.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 400.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.59 for Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.23, while it was recorded at 2.98 for the last single week of trading, and 4.51 for the last 200 days.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orbital Energy Group Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]

There are presently around $30 million, or 20.80% of OEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OEG stocks are: GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD with ownership of 2,897,183, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,923,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.5 million in OEG stocks shares; and WHITE PINE CAPITAL LLC, currently with $2.1 million in OEG stock with ownership of nearly 37.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

39 institutional holders increased their position in Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ:OEG] by around 6,007,769 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,081,425 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,416,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,505,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OEG stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,532,183 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,790,783 shares during the same period.