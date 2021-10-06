Offerpad Solutions Inc. [OPAD] Stock trading around $8.09 per share: What’s Next?

Offerpad Solutions Inc. [NYSE: OPAD] surged by $0.58 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.49 during the day while it closed the day at $8.09. The company report on October 5, 2021 that Offerpad Now Serves Ohio Home Sellers and Buyers.

Real Estate Solutions Center is now available in nearly 1,500 locations.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD), a leading tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate, has expanded into Columbus, Ohio, the company’s fourth service territory in the Midwest. Offerpad’s 2021 expansion nearly doubles the company’s geographic footprint as Offerpad now serves home sellers and buyers in nearly 1,500 cities and towns within its 22 markets across the country. In the first nine months of the year, Offerpad expanded to Denver, Nashville, Indianapolis, Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia, South Carolina.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. stock has also loss -17.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OPAD stock has declined by -18.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.98% and lost -26.45% year-on date.

The market cap for OPAD stock reached $1.87 billion, with 50.31 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, OPAD reached a trading volume of 2929762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Offerpad Solutions Inc. [OPAD]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Offerpad Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Offerpad Solutions Inc. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

OPAD stock trade performance evaluation

Offerpad Solutions Inc. [OPAD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.53. With this latest performance, OPAD shares dropped by -6.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.98% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.18 for Offerpad Solutions Inc. [OPAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.22, while it was recorded at 8.33 for the last single week of trading, and 10.36 for the last 200 days.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. [OPAD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Offerpad Solutions Inc. [OPAD] managed to generate an average of -$6,345,219 per employee.Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. [OPAD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $303 million, or 16.80% of OPAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPAD stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 3,224,175, which is approximately 102.58% of the company’s market cap and around 24.50% of the total institutional ownership; EMPYREAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP, holding 2,794,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.61 million in OPAD stocks shares; and WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $21.67 million in OPAD stock with ownership of nearly -28.406% of the company’s market capitalization.

44 institutional holders increased their position in Offerpad Solutions Inc. [NYSE:OPAD] by around 12,238,343 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 7,251,241 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 17,972,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,461,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPAD stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,767,122 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,733,919 shares during the same period.