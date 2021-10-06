Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] moved down -2.16: Why It’s Important

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: NAK] loss -2.16% on the last trading session, reaching $0.43 price per share at the time. The company report on October 4, 2021 that Northern Dynasty: Pebble Partnership Completes Summer Work Program at Southwest Alaska’s Pebble Project.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company”) reports that its 100% owned, U.S.-based Pebble Limited Partnership (“Pebble Partnership”) and its Native Corporation partners have concluded the summer work program at Pebble Project in southwest Alaska.

The principal focus of the 2021 program was:.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. represents 516.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $230.79 million with the latest information. NAK stock price has been found in the range of $0.42 to $0.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.45M shares, NAK reached a trading volume of 6680376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gabelli & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for NAK stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.05. With this latest performance, NAK shares gained by 5.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.22 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4368, while it was recorded at 0.4472 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5389 for the last 200 days.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for NAK is now -37.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.09. Additionally, NAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.38.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]

There are presently around $30 million, or 17.90% of NAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 27,695,248, which is approximately 3.412% of the company’s market cap and around 37.40% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 13,492,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.86 million in NAK stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $4.63 million in NAK stock with ownership of nearly 82.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:NAK] by around 9,012,574 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,024,200 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 58,527,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,564,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAK stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,059,194 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 663,762 shares during the same period.