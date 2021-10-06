Nomura slashes price target on ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] – find out why.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE: ASX] price plunged by -7.48 percent to reach at -$0.59. The company report on September 17, 2021 that ASE Receives Cisco 2021 Excellence in Technology Enablement Award.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE), the leading global provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, announced it was the recipient of the Cisco 2021 Excellence in Technology Enablement Award. Cisco unveiled the award winners at its annual Supplier Appreciation Event (SAE). The 30th annual SAE was aired virtually for the second year in a row on Cisco TV on September 14, 2021.

This award recognizes ASE for creating and delivering exceptional, unique technology and/or value proposition for Cisco, and consistently introducing emerging or unique technology to enable Cisco’s success.

A sum of 7018729 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.96M shares. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares reached a high of $7.59 and dropped to a low of $7.29 until finishing in the latest session at $7.30.

The one-year ASX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.92. The average equity rating for ASX stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASX shares is $12.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2019, representing the official price target for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ASX Stock Performance Analysis:

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.89. With this latest performance, ASX shares dropped by -21.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.86 for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.77, while it was recorded at 7.75 for the last single week of trading, and 7.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.43 and a Gross Margin at +15.42. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.78.

Return on Total Capital for ASX is now 8.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.53. Additionally, ASX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.60.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ASX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. go to 34.20%.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] Insider Position Details

Positions in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE:ASX] by around 19,600,169 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 23,350,729 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 74,538,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,489,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASX stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,315,866 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 11,595,911 shares during the same period.