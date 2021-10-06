Morgan Stanley lifts Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hostess Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: TWNK] gained 1.76% on the last trading session, reaching $17.93 price per share at the time. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Hostess Brands, Inc. to Participate in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK, TWNKW) (“Hostess” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer and marketer of snacks including Twinkies®, Donettes®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs®, Voortman® wafers and cookies and a variety of other new and classic treats, announced that Andy Callahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Purcell, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference. The Company will be hosting a fireside chat which will begin at 3:20 p.m. Eastern on September 9, 2021. fireside chat will be webcast live and will be available for replay, and can be found on the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website at www.hostessbrands.com.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands Inc. represents 131.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.31 billion with the latest information. TWNK stock price has been found in the range of $17.57 to $18.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 953.37K shares, TWNK reached a trading volume of 2807934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWNK shares is $18.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Hostess Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Hostess Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on TWNK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hostess Brands Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWNK in the course of the last twelve months was 16.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for TWNK stock

Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.52. With this latest performance, TWNK shares gained by 10.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.48 for Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.26, while it was recorded at 17.63 for the last single week of trading, and 15.47 for the last 200 days.

Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.30 and a Gross Margin at +33.65. Hostess Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Total Capital for TWNK is now 7.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.49. Additionally, TWNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] managed to generate an average of $21,578 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Hostess Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hostess Brands Inc. go to 9.27%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]

There are presently around $2,772 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,758,329, which is approximately 20.664% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,828,964 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $212.09 million in TWNK stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $194.34 million in TWNK stock with ownership of nearly -0.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hostess Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Hostess Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:TWNK] by around 17,974,979 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 15,678,280 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 120,922,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,575,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWNK stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,873,893 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,357,096 shares during the same period.