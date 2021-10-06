Mattel Inc. [MAT] Revenue clocked in at $5.16 billion, up 6.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $18.77 during the day while it closed the day at $18.53. The company report on October 4, 2021 that Mattel Creations Announces the Hot Wheels® x Gucci Cadillac Seville Celebrating Luxury Fashion House’s 100th Anniversary.

The rare collectible represents the past and future of Gucci – available on Mattel Creations on October 18th.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced that Mattel Creations, the company’s design collaboration and direct-to-consumer platform, is adding to its growing list of creators with a unique Hot Wheels® collectible honoring Gucci’s 100th anniversary. The limited-edition Hot Wheels x Gucci Cadillac Seville, inspired by a scale model of the legendary “Seville by Gucci” Cadillac – a paradigmatic expression of the late ‘70s flair and a testament to the Maison’s forward thinking – will be available on Mattel Creations and at select Gucci stores worldwide starting October 18th.

Mattel Inc. stock has also loss -3.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MAT stock has declined by -6.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.92% and gained 6.19% year-on date.

The market cap for MAT stock reached $6.41 billion, with 349.44 million shares outstanding and 347.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, MAT reached a trading volume of 2864847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mattel Inc. [MAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $26.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Mattel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price from $14 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Mattel Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Monness Crespi & Hardt analysts kept a Buy rating on MAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 14.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MAT stock trade performance evaluation

Mattel Inc. [MAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.99. With this latest performance, MAT shares dropped by -13.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.13 for Mattel Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.90, while it was recorded at 18.72 for the last single week of trading, and 20.11 for the last 200 days.

Mattel Inc. [MAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mattel Inc. [MAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.02 and a Gross Margin at +47.96. Mattel Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.76.

Return on Total Capital for MAT is now 11.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mattel Inc. [MAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 534.01. Additionally, MAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 520.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mattel Inc. [MAT] managed to generate an average of $3,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Mattel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mattel Inc. [MAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel Inc. go to 10.00%.

Mattel Inc. [MAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,411 million, or 99.90% of MAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 46,969,363, which is approximately 0.051% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 46,552,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $862.62 million in MAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $590.44 million in MAT stock with ownership of nearly 1.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mattel Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ:MAT] by around 20,837,726 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 11,880,820 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 313,287,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 346,006,441 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,843,257 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,996,562 shares during the same period.