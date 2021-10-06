Market cap of SOS Limited [SOS] reaches 404.17M – now what?

SOS Limited [NYSE: SOS] jumped around 0.08 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.18 at the close of the session, up 3.81%. The company report on September 10, 2021 that SOS Limited Reports 2021 Six Months Interim Financial Results.

Net Revenue Soars to $185 Million.

Gross Profit Increases to $17 Million.

SOS Limited stock is now 47.30% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SOS Stock saw the intraday high of $2.20 and lowest of $2.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.88, which means current price is +67.69% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.22M shares, SOS reached a trading volume of 5871887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SOS Limited [SOS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

How has SOS stock performed recently?

SOS Limited [SOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, SOS shares dropped by -22.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.13 for SOS Limited [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.61, while it was recorded at 2.12 for the last single week of trading, and 3.78 for the last 200 days.

SOS Limited [SOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOS Limited [SOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.06 and a Gross Margin at +25.84. SOS Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.72.

Return on Total Capital for SOS is now 29.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SOS Limited [SOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.95. Additionally, SOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SOS Limited [SOS] managed to generate an average of $39,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.

Insider trade positions for SOS Limited [SOS]

There are presently around $24 million, or 6.30% of SOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,403,688, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 89.36% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 2,340,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.1 million in SOS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.45 million in SOS stock with ownership of nearly 189.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SOS Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in SOS Limited [NYSE:SOS] by around 7,858,598 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 1,478,615 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,597,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,935,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOS stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,987,034 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 687,269 shares during the same period.