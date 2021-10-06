Market cap of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] reaches 34.74M – now what?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KTRA] loss -2.24% on the last trading session, reaching $0.78 price per share at the time. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Kintara Therapeutics Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

https://www.kintara.com/ (Nasdaq: KTRA) (“Kintara” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, announced financial results for its fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 and provided a corporate update.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. represents 32.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.74 million with the latest information. KTRA stock price has been found in the range of $0.74 to $0.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 807.02K shares, KTRA reached a trading volume of 3847672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.10

Trading performance analysis for KTRA stock

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.37. With this latest performance, KTRA shares dropped by -49.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.59 for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3695, while it was recorded at 0.8156 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6614 for the last 200 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for KTRA is now -397.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -706.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -706.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -464.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] managed to generate an average of -$1,914,900 per employee.Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.40% of KTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,122,231, which is approximately 100.251% of the company’s market cap and around 1.03% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 523,279 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in KTRA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.22 million in KTRA stock with ownership of nearly 82.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KTRA] by around 996,234 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 477,271 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,271,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,744,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTRA stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 191,779 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 66,866 shares during the same period.