Market cap of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] reaches 23.61B – now what?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] price surged by 5.27 percent to reach at $0.6. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) (“Ginkgo”), which is building the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming conferences:.

A panel at the Cowen Annual MedTools Conference on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

A sum of 6821019 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.93M shares. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $12.27 and dropped to a low of $11.37 until finishing in the latest session at $11.98.

Guru’s Opinion on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]:

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 177.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

DNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.92.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.34 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.51, while it was recorded at 11.73 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,077 million, or 7.00% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 8,102,908, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.90% of the total institutional ownership; WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 4,521,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.17 million in DNA stocks shares; and FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP, currently with $48.25 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

141 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 89,884,199 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,884,199 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 89,884,199 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.