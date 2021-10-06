Market cap of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] reaches 75.07M – now what?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] traded at a low on 10/05/21, posting a -2.16 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.51. The company report on October 5, 2021 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Continues to Create New Updates for Metaverse Project.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, announced that it will continue to increase its investment in product development for its key metaverse project.

To date, Color Star has already completed creation of metaverse virtual humans, metaverse simulation scenes, and metaverse virtual reality (VR) and non-fungible token (NFT) scenes. These features will be launched in sequence this month, with interfaces updated accordingly on the Company’s interactive platform, Color Star app. Color Star continues to invest heavily in the research and development of 3D scenes and online VR concert sections, with the 3D version to be applied to online interactive celebrity videos, shopping, and other upcoming projects, to bring online life another step closer to reality.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3732608 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stands at 8.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.75%.

The market cap for CSCW stock reached $75.07 million, with 90.36 million shares outstanding and 45.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, CSCW reached a trading volume of 3732608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has CSCW stock performed recently?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -52.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.40 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8532, while it was recorded at 0.5267 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9727 for the last 200 days.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.87.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Earnings analysis for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 243,838, which is approximately 0.118% of the company’s market cap and around 26.30% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 211,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in CSCW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $81000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 610,261 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 353,519 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 23,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 939,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 416,772 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 338,589 shares during the same period.