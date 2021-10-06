Market cap of Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] reaches 64.30M – now what?

Carver Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: CARV] price surged by 3.59 percent to reach at $0.62. The company report on September 30, 2021 that The Society for Financial Education & Professional Development (SFE&PD) and Carver Bank amplify successful financial education initiative at three historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to include internships and professional development.

– SFE&PD-Carver initiative aims to bridge the financial literacy gap among African American college students and build minority talent for a better and a brighter tomorrow.

Imagine a program where college students learn financial skills and teach their peers knowledge for financial success. The SFE&PD Student Ambassador Program is doing precisely this at Howard University, University of the District of Columbia (UDC), and Medgar Evers College in partnership with Carver Federal Savings Bank (“Carver”).

A sum of 2856830 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.39M shares. Carver Bancorp Inc. shares reached a high of $21.00 and dropped to a low of $17.14 until finishing in the latest session at $17.91.

Guru’s Opinion on Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carver Bancorp Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.09.

CARV Stock Performance Analysis:

Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.25. With this latest performance, CARV shares gained by 8.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 187.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.62 for Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.45, while it was recorded at 17.42 for the last single week of trading, and 11.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carver Bancorp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.90. Carver Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.98.

Return on Total Capital for CARV is now -4.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.77. Additionally, CARV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 190.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] managed to generate an average of -$37,462 per employee.

Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11 million, or 18.90% of CARV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARV stocks are: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN with ownership of 157,813, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 147,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 million in CARV stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.62 million in CARV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carver Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Carver Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:CARV] by around 109,309 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 81,294 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 439,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 630,274 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARV stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 107,823 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 55,923 shares during the same period.