Market cap of Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] reaches 112.70B – now what?

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] plunged by -$3.93 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $127.82 during the day while it closed the day at $125.20. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Applied Materials Announces Executive Change.

Bob Halliday Appointed Interim CFO.

Applied Materials, Inc. announced that Dan Durn, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), is departing the company on Oct. 15 to become the CFO at Adobe Inc.

Applied Materials Inc. stock has also loss -12.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMAT stock has declined by -8.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.28% and gained 45.08% year-on date.

The market cap for AMAT stock reached $112.70 billion, with 908.00 million shares outstanding and 899.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.02M shares, AMAT reached a trading volume of 9417884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $162.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $170 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMAT stock. On April 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMAT shares from 145 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 4.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 27.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

AMAT stock trade performance evaluation

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.29. With this latest performance, AMAT shares dropped by -6.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.82 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.68, while it was recorded at 128.84 for the last single week of trading, and 124.91 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.32 and a Gross Margin at +44.58. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.04.

Return on Total Capital for AMAT is now 29.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.95. Additionally, AMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] managed to generate an average of $150,792 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 26.90%.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $88,564 million, or 80.60% of AMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,525,390, which is approximately 0.26% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,481,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.2 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.03 billion in AMAT stock with ownership of nearly -0.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 777 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT] by around 34,188,610 shares. Additionally, 700 investors decreased positions by around 57,512,813 shares, while 242 investors held positions by with 615,675,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 707,376,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAT stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,945,509 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 6,954,970 shares during the same period.