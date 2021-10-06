Market cap of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] reaches 209.87M – now what?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.96 during the day while it closed the day at $2.83. The company report on September 7, 2021 that AgEagle Launches New Industry Standard for High Performance, High Resolution Multispectral Sensors for Commercial Drone Applications.

State-of-the-Art Sensors to Unlock Extensive Data Analysis Capabilities Vital to Precision Agriculture, Forestry and Conservation.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of drones, sensors and software, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, MicaSense, Inc. (“MicaSense”), plans to expand its line of sensor solutions with the launch of its next generation of high performance multispectral sensors, providing the best economics, highest resolution and most extensive data analysis capabilities of any multispectral drone sensors offered in the market.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stock has also loss -9.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UAVS stock has declined by -37.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -58.01% and lost -52.83% year-on date.

The market cap for UAVS stock reached $209.87 million, with 68.34 million shares outstanding and 63.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, UAVS reached a trading volume of 3623148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

UAVS stock trade performance evaluation

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.58. With this latest performance, UAVS shares dropped by -17.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.86 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.46, while it was recorded at 2.97 for the last single week of trading, and 6.09 for the last 200 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -383.64 and a Gross Margin at +31.12. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -383.73.

Return on Total Capital for UAVS is now -31.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.38. Additionally, UAVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] managed to generate an average of -$493,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $45 million, or 21.60% of UAVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,487,103, which is approximately 329.328% of the company’s market cap and around 13.32% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,808,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.95 million in UAVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.92 million in UAVS stock with ownership of nearly -13.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS] by around 7,320,178 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 1,647,388 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 6,799,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,767,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAVS stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,392,752 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 447,271 shares during the same period.