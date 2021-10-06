Market Analysts see Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SEEL] gained 4.48% on the last trading session, reaching $2.33 price per share at the time. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Seelos Therapeutics to Present a Poster on SLS-002 (Intranasal Racemic Ketamine) at the 2021 IASR/AFSP International Summit on Suicide Research.

-SLS-002 is Being Studied in Imminently Suicidal Patients Diagnosed with Major Depressive Disorder.

-Seelos Plans to Present Additional Interim Efficacy and Safety Data from the Open-Label Study of SLS-002.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. represents 102.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $241.41 million with the latest information. SEEL stock price has been found in the range of $2.225 to $2.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, SEEL reached a trading volume of 5754488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on SEEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

Trading performance analysis for SEEL stock

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.69. With this latest performance, SEEL shares gained by 8.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.87 for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.13, while it was recorded at 2.35 for the last single week of trading, and 3.10 for the last 200 days.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SEEL is now -305.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -387.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,489.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -133.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 378.07. Additionally, SEEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 283.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] managed to generate an average of -$1,910,100 per employee.Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]

There are presently around $95 million, or 41.50% of SEEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,341,811, which is approximately 347.739% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,800,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.19 million in SEEL stocks shares; and WOODLINE PARTNERS LP, currently with $7.09 million in SEEL stock with ownership of nearly 328.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SEEL] by around 24,652,818 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 8,828,632 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 7,358,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,839,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEEL stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,445,310 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,345,242 shares during the same period.