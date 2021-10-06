Market Analysts see Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] gaining to $62. Time to buy?

Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MRVL] traded at a low on 10/04/21, posting a -3.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $57.59. The company report on September 24, 2021 that Marvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on October 27, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 11, 2021.

About Marvell.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6848570 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marvell Technology Inc. stands at 3.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.46%.

The market cap for MRVL stock reached $47.81 billion, with 821.06 million shares outstanding and 820.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.28M shares, MRVL reached a trading volume of 6848570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $69.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $68 to $72. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Marvell Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $74, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on MRVL stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MRVL shares from 60 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 138.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has MRVL stock performed recently?

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.69. With this latest performance, MRVL shares dropped by -6.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.12 for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.91, while it was recorded at 59.73 for the last single week of trading, and 52.47 for the last 200 days.

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.42 and a Gross Margin at +50.45. Marvell Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.34.

Return on Total Capital for MRVL is now -0.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.63. Additionally, MRVL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] managed to generate an average of -$51,928 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Marvell Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Inc. go to 36.10%.

Insider trade positions for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]

There are presently around $41,193 million, or 87.80% of MRVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 117,625,888, which is approximately 13.142% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 72,661,015 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.18 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.97 billion in MRVL stock with ownership of nearly -5.404% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marvell Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 416 institutional holders increased their position in Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MRVL] by around 74,662,206 shares. Additionally, 398 investors decreased positions by around 98,873,286 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 541,748,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 715,283,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRVL stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,969,096 shares, while 176 institutional investors sold positions of 52,316,630 shares during the same period.