Market Analysts see IronNet Inc. [IRNT] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

IronNet Inc. [NYSE: IRNT] gained 3.31% on the last trading session, reaching $13.42 price per share at the time. The company report on October 5, 2021 that IronNet Sees Rapid Growth in Collective Defense Community for Space, Adds Additional Organizations.

Leaders in the commercial space sector commit to IronNet’s shared attack intelligence model to enable faster detection and response to cyberattacks.

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) (“IronNet”), an innovative leader transforming cybersecurity through Collective Defense, is continuing to scale its presence in the space industry by welcoming customers X-energy and Satelles to the Collective Defense Community for Space, which shares real-time, automated attack intelligence among community members for increased visibility and faster response to cyberattacks.

IronNet Inc. represents 21.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.37 billion with the latest information. IRNT stock price has been found in the range of $12.83 to $15.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, IRNT reached a trading volume of 8388179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IronNet Inc. [IRNT]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for IronNet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for IronNet Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IronNet Inc. is set at 4.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for IRNT stock

IronNet Inc. [IRNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -49.09. With this latest performance, IRNT shares dropped by -19.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.77 for IronNet Inc. [IRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.25, while it was recorded at 15.51 for the last single week of trading, and 11.70 for the last 200 days.

IronNet Inc. [IRNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for IRNT is now -0.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IronNet Inc. [IRNT] managed to generate an average of -$35,893 per employee.IronNet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at IronNet Inc. [IRNT]

There are presently around $193 million, or 16.80% of IRNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRNT stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 949,913, which is approximately -29.858% of the company’s market cap and around 29.40% of the total institutional ownership; MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, holding 938,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.6 million in IRNT stocks shares; and WESTCHESTER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $11.57 million in IRNT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IronNet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in IronNet Inc. [NYSE:IRNT] by around 3,329,372 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,388,665 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 9,696,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,414,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRNT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,834,846 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 754,864 shares during the same period.