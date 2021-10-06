Market Analysts see Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INFI] closed the trading session at $2.90 on 10/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.89, while the highest price level was $3.34. The company report on September 13, 2021 that Infinity to Participate in Oppenheimer’s Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit and the 3rd Annual Macrophage-directed Therapies Summit.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer, announced that the Company will participate in Oppenheimer’s Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit and at the 3rd Annual Macrophage-directed Therapies Summit.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 36.79 percent and weekly performance of -16.18 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.23M shares, INFI reached to a volume of 6293445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $4 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on INFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 137.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.18. With this latest performance, INFI shares dropped by -23.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 154.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.77 for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.22, while it was recorded at 3.25 for the last single week of trading, and 3.14 for the last 200 days.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2239.50 and a Gross Margin at +11.58. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2355.56.

Return on Total Capital for INFI is now -111.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -120.32. Additionally, INFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 178.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 133.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] managed to generate an average of -$1,760,522 per employee.Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $127 million, or 56.90% of INFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFI stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 8,383,645, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,041,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.52 million in INFI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.71 million in INFI stock with ownership of nearly 23.666% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INFI] by around 12,604,646 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 10,688,713 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 20,506,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,799,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFI stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,550,906 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 4,614,022 shares during the same period.