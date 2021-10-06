Market Analysts see Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: CLOV] closed the trading session at $7.24 on 10/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.09, while the highest price level was $7.39. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Clover Health Debuts New Medicare Advantage Plans for 2022.

Company aims to offer high-value, low-cost, and wide-network plans.

, Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover”), a technology company committed to improving health equity for America’s underserved seniors, debuted its 2022 Medicare Advantage plans, which are built to increase access to affordable, high quality healthcare for Medicare eligibles across the country. Individuals eligible for Medicare in 209 counties across nine states – Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Mississippi, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas – can enroll in Clover’s plans. The enrollment period opens on October 15 and continues through December 7, 2021, with coverage beginning on January 1, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -56.83 percent and weekly performance of -7.89 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.49M shares, CLOV reached to a volume of 7487171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLOV shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLOV stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Clover Health Investments Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on CLOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42.

CLOV stock trade performance evaluation

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.89. With this latest performance, CLOV shares dropped by -18.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.50 for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.26, while it was recorded at 7.33 for the last single week of trading, and 10.05 for the last 200 days.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -5752.28. Clover Health Investments Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5752.28.

Return on Total Capital for CLOV is now -1.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.10. Additionally, CLOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] managed to generate an average of -$14,727 per employee.Clover Health Investments Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clover Health Investments Corp. go to 18.00%.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $998 million, or 54.70% of CLOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLOV stocks are: GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 96,331,338, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,529,811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.0 million in CLOV stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $37.23 million in CLOV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clover Health Investments Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:CLOV] by around 7,604,520 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 25,709,188 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 104,533,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,847,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLOV stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,826,440 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 7,162,803 shares during the same period.