Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] moved up 11.11: Why It’s Important

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ: LGHL] price surged by 11.11 percent to reach at $0.21. The company report on October 4, 2021 that Lion Announces Singapore Trading License, Expanding Southeast Asia Presence.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (“Lion” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services and developer of new growth products that include SPAC sponsorship, NFT, and Metaverse-related initiatives, announced its subsidiary Lion International Financial (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (“Lion Singapore”) has been granted a Capital Markets Service License (“CMS License”) from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The CMS License allows Lion Singapore to deal in exchange-traded derivatives contracts, over-the-counter derivatives contracts and spot foreign exchange contracts for the purposes of leveraged foreign exchange trading.

A sum of 5765863 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 896.28K shares. Lion Group Holding Ltd. shares reached a high of $2.15 and dropped to a low of $1.90 until finishing in the latest session at $2.10.

Guru’s Opinion on Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lion Group Holding Ltd. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.82.

LGHL Stock Performance Analysis:

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.35. With this latest performance, LGHL shares gained by 39.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.67 for Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.55, while it was recorded at 1.60 for the last single week of trading, and 2.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lion Group Holding Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.37 and a Gross Margin at +71.01. Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.18.

Return on Total Capital for LGHL is now -24.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.93. Additionally, LGHL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.84.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.30% of LGHL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LGHL stocks are: AVIDIAN WEALTH SOLUTIONS, LLC with ownership of 95,545, which is approximately 108.168% of the company’s market cap and around 4.85% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 94,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in LGHL stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.19 million in LGHL stock with ownership of nearly -52.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Lion Group Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ:LGHL] by around 179,788 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 628,284 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 193,184 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 614,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGHL stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,813 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 387,325 shares during the same period.