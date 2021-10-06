Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT] fell -62.88% so far this year. What now?

Katapult Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: KPLT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.93% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.29%. The company report on October 6, 2021 that KPLT ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 26, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Katapult Holdings, Inc. Limited Shareholders.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – October 5, 2021) – The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: December 18, 2020 and August 10, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2021No obligation or cost to you.

Over the last 12 months, KPLT stock dropped by -54.06%. The average equity rating for KPLT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $469.10 million, with 98.37 million shares outstanding and 70.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.59M shares, KPLT stock reached a trading volume of 2991352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Katapult Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Katapult Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Katapult Holdings Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for KPLT in the course of the last twelve months was 72.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.60.

KPLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.29. With this latest performance, KPLT shares dropped by -27.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.62 for Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.78, while it was recorded at 5.09 for the last single week of trading, and 11.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Katapult Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Katapult Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $149 million, or 39.90% of KPLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPLT stocks are: IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/CT with ownership of 5,678,782, which is approximately 12.176% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.2 million in KPLT stocks shares; and SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $13.94 million in KPLT stock with ownership of nearly 33.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in Katapult Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:KPLT] by around 16,564,366 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 3,571,430 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 11,926,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,061,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPLT stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,903,585 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,743,423 shares during the same period.