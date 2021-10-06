IonQ Inc. [IONQ] is -28.43% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

IonQ Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] gained 2.93% or 0.22 points to close at $7.73 with a heavy trading volume of 3627276 shares.

It opened the trading session at $7.71, the shares rose to $8.08 and dropped to $7.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IONQ points out that the company has recorded -27.69% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, IONQ reached to a volume of 3627276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IonQ Inc. [IONQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc. is set at 0.68 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for IONQ stock

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.17. With this latest performance, IONQ shares dropped by -22.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.69% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.24 for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.99, while it was recorded at 9.15 for the last single week of trading.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

IonQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at IonQ Inc. [IONQ]

32 institutional holders increased their position in IonQ Inc. [NYSE:IONQ] by around 4,747,230 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,769,848 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 11,051,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,568,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONQ stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,442,481 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,358,029 shares during the same period.