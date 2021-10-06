Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] Stock trading around $15.87 per share: What’s Next?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.06% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.44%. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated To Announce 2021 Third Quarter Earnings And Hold Earnings Conference Call October 28, 2021.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) expects to report its 2021 third quarter earnings on Thursday, October 28, 2021, prior to the market opening. A news release and supporting financial data will be available at that time on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.

Conference Call / Webcast InformationHuntington’s management will host an earnings conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. The call, along with slides, may be accessed via a live Internet webcast in the Investor Relations section of Huntington’s website or through a dial-in telephone number at (877) 407-8029 conference ID #13723641.

Over the last 12 months, HBAN stock rose by 70.10%. The one-year Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.08. The average equity rating for HBAN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.84 billion, with 1.13 billion shares outstanding and 1.01 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.03M shares, HBAN stock reached a trading volume of 14410198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $17.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on HBAN stock. On January 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HBAN shares from 13.50 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 27.96.

HBAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, HBAN shares gained by 3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.06 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.99, while it was recorded at 15.71 for the last single week of trading, and 14.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.57. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.45.

Return on Total Capital for HBAN is now 4.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.38. Additionally, HBAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.64.

HBAN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,382 million, or 79.10% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 164,762,064, which is approximately 5.657% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 121,936,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.94 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.21 billion in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly -0.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 428 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 127,846,187 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 166,458,246 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 863,976,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,158,280,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,606,694 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 41,270,257 shares during the same period.